SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom and his family are quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.
Gov. Newsom said three of his children were exposed to a CHP officer who tested positive for the virus.
The governor said he and his wife Jennifer did not have direct contact with the officer.
He says the entire family tested negative Sunday, but will still quarantine for 14 days as part of local guidance.
Latest Posts
- Gov. Newsom and family in quarantine after exposed to COVID-19
- California native is 1st Black astronaut to join extended mission on space station
- AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’
- USPS wants you to send your packages early this holiday season
- Man seen exhaling on women outside Trump golf club charged