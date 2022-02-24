RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued a statement after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine.

The governor specifically addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in a tweet.

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault on a sovereign nation and will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian citizens,’ Gov. Youngkin said. “This senseless, unprovoked attack undermines democracy worldwide and we must hold Russia accountable. And we pray for the Ukrainian people and for peace.”

President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

The invasion began before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa with big explosions.

World leaders decried the start of an invasion that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

