Governor: Maryland ending statewide mask mandate on Saturday

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state’s mask mandate will soon be ending. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland is ending its statewide mask mandate effective Saturday. Hogan made the announcement Friday afternoon.

In alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face coverings will still be required on public transportation, and in schools, child care and health care settings.

The Maryland Department of Health is strongly recommending that all non-vaccinated individuals over the age of 2 years continue to wear face coverings in all indoor settings and in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Remaining capacity restrictions will be lifted on indoor entertainment venues and conventions, and all outdoor entertainment, art and sports venues, with masking protocols in place.