Greek alphabet may be used for the second time in U.S history this hurricane season

(WRIC) — Late August through early October is when we see an increase in tropical activity.

September being the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season is when we see the most tropical activity before the tropical season comes to an end on November 30. We have quickly gone through the list for the 2020 Atlantic tropical season with only one name left on the list. That name is Wilfred.

With one name left on the list, it looks very possible that we will run out of names this year on the official Tropical Cyclone Names list. If that occurs, the Greek alphabet will be used for naming future tropical systems. This would be the second time in modern naming history that the Greek Alphabet will be used.

Modern-day history dates back to 1953 when the current name list was implemented using 21 different letters, not including Q, U, X, Y or Z. Not until 1979, male and female names were included for the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

The 2005 Tropical season was the first time the Greek Alphabet was used when we had historic storms such as Katrina and Rita. That year, there were a total of 27 named storms. Tropical Storm Zeta was the last name used on the Greek list. Zeta is the 6th name in the Greek Alphabet.