Grizzly victim knew risks of living with bears, friends say

In this photo provided by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the sheriff’s office and West Yellowstone Police Department are seen near the scene of a grizzly bear mauling just outside Yellowstone National Park near West Yellowstone, Mont. on April, 15, 2021. Authorities said Charles “Carl” Mock died Saturday of injuries sustained in the attack. (Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Grizzly bears are part of life in the gateway communities around Yellowstone National Park and friends say backcountry guide killed by a bear knew the risks that come with living and working among the fear-inspiring carnivores.

Charles “Carl” Mock was killed after being mauled by a 400-plus pound grizzly while fishing alone last week at a favorite spot on Montana’s Madison River. Encounters with grizzlies are frequent but attacks rare, and friends say Mock accepted the risk as a trade-off for his outdoor lifestyle.

A memorial for the 40-year-old is scheduled for Saturday in West Yellowstone.