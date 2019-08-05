Gun stocks rise after mass shootings

(CNN) — Stocks of publicly traded gun companies rose Monday.

The jump comes after calls for stricter gun laws following the deadly shooting sprees in El Paso and Dayton, leaving at least 31 people dead.

Shares of American outdoor brands, formerly known as Smith & Wesson, rose three percent. Sturm, Ruger and Co. was up two percent.

Gun stocks tend to rally after deadly massacres. Investors think the prospect of stricter gun laws will lead people to rush out and buy more weapons and ammunition ahead of such regulations.

President Donald Trump also seems to be supporting tougher laws.

Trump said in a tweet Monday that “Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks.”