Shopping online on Cyber Monday is a great way to beat the crowds and chaos compared to shopping in-store on Black Friday.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s Cyber Monday and one security company, Tanium, wants shoppers to watch out for ransomware attacks as they shop for the holidays.

Ransomware attacks can threaten to reveal your information on the dark web. One security officer with the computer company Dell said businesses like itself are fending the attackers every day.

One security research director with Tanium asks business owners to look for people impersonating their brand by stealing websites or sending out emails.

The company asks shoppers, when they get an email, even if it’s an advertisement for a holiday sale, to go to the trusted official app or website instead of clicking on the link in the email.

Scammers can create what’s called botnets which get inventory for hot products and then sell it at a marked-down price. Keep an eye out on credit card accounts for any fraudulent charges.

Some shops may not have enough security staffing or those staff members may be trying to stay ahead of increased demand.

