Happy 244th Birthday, U.S. Marine Corps

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — The Few. The Proud. The Marines. We all know the slogan.

Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day, also marks another special day for servicemembers.

It honors the establishment of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The military branch started way back in 1775 as part of the U.S. Navy, leading up to the American Revolution.

The recruiting headquarters was in the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia. That’s considered the birthplace of the Marines.

Today, Marine Corps members are proud to say they’re the first in and last out during military conflict.

If you know one, thank them for their service.

You can also go to a local Marine Corps birthday celebration.

