Happy 244th Birthday, U.S. Navy!

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows an Eagle class patrol boat built during World War I. It is similar to the USS Eagle PE-56, which exploded and sank off Cape Elizabeth, Maine, on April 23, 1945, killing most of its crew in New England’s worst naval disaster during World War II. The Navy determined in 2001 that it had been sunk by a German submarine. On Monday, July 15, 2019, Garry Kozak, a specialist in undersea searches, announced that Ryan King, a New Hampshire diver, used sonar data to locate the vessel’s bow and stern about three miles off Cape Elizabeth in June 2018. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy, File)

(CNN) — The United States Navy is celebrating its 244th birthday on Sunday.

Founded on Oct. 13, 1775, the U.S. Navy describes itself as the “largest, most advanced, and most lethal fighting force the world has ever known.”

The U.S. Navy is the largest naval force in the world.

The branch says it has more than 330,000 active-duty personnel and an additional 100,000 on ready-reserve.

It’s fleet includes aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, cruisers, destroyers and submarines.



Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday said: “As we celebrate across the fleet, we renew our commitment to be ready; to remember those who forged our legacy, and to honor our families and loved ones who stand beside us.”