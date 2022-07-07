Anson Williams, seen here in 2019, announced his intentions to run for mayor of Ojai during a city council meeting. (Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

(KTLA) – “Happy Days” Star Anson Williams says he plans to throw his hat into the political arena and run for mayor of Ojai, California.

Williams, 72, who is best known for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the popular sitcom, made the announcement during a city council meeting on June 28.

Williams spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, saying the city needs “leadership that inspires a collaborative team,” according to the newspaper.

“We need to sustain and thrive,” Williams said. “I’m not a fan of growing tourism or constructing one more hotel, not at all. I’m a fan of finding creative ways, creative ways to add millions of dollars to our community without having to rely on hammering in one more nail — unless it addresses our own great need for affordable housing, of course.”

Williams said he’d share more details “as this campaign progresses.”

The actor, singer and director has already received a major endorsement from “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler.

“You have my vote,” tweeted Winkler, who played Arthur Fonzarelli — aka “The Fonz” — throughout the entire run of “Happy Days.”

Mayoral hopefuls can formally declare their candidacy through July 18, according to the Ojai Valley News, who was among the first to report Williams’ candidacy.