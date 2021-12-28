Harry Reid, Democratic senator and political powerhouse, dies at 82

Former Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid died Tuesday at the age of 82, according to the Nevada Independent.

Reid, who played a prominent role in the Democratic Party, was senate majority leader under President Barack Obama. While in that position, he was a key part of the administration’s main legislative achievements, including the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Reid, a Nevada native, was born into poverty in 1939. He attended law school on the East Coast, but returned to his home state, rising through the local political establishment to become one of its defining figures.

No cause of death is known at this time.