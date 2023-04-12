RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you have an old, outgrown or damaged car seat hidden in your basement or in the back of your car’s trunk? Target will take it! And in return, you get something too.

Target’s annual Car Seat Trade-In returns from April 16 through April 29. Those who trade in car seats will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear.

Target will be accepting all kinds of car seats, including infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, and harness or booster car seats.

The store will have drop-off boxes for unwanted car seats near Guest Services. Once you drop the car seat off, simply scan the sign near the drop-off boxes and one 20% off coupon will be given per Target Circle account. The coupon is redeemable twice and can be combined with other item offers.

Target says materials from the old car seats will be recycled to create new products such as pallets, buckets, steel beams and carpet padding.

You can find a list of participating locations here.