NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – The Nags Head Police Department is warning businesses of a recent counterfeit money scam.
According to a Facebook post from the department, they have received multiple reports of counterfeit money being used at businesses throughout the Outer Banks. In all of the cases, a fake $100 has been used, police say.
NHPD is now giving businesses some tips on ways you can spot counterfeit money:
- Use color-shifting ink
- Look for a watermark
- Look for blurry borders, printing, or text
- Look for raised printing
The police department notes that not all counterfeit markers work and that counterfeit money oftentimes looks like they have been washed.