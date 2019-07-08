1  of  3
DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more
Heavy rain brings flooding to DC area, prompts water rescues

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — D.C. and several surrounding counties are dealing with heavy rain Monday that is causing flash flooding, water rescues, and roads to shut down.

  • Flooding in Potomac, Maryland. (Photo courtesy Julia Heimlich)
  • Flash flooding outside Dulles Airport (Photo courtesy Sam Sweeney)
  • Flooding conditions in Frederick, Maryland (Courtesy Frederick Police)
  • Flooding conditions in Frederick, Maryland (Courtesy Frederick Police)
  • Flooding conditions in Frederick, Maryland (Courtesy Frederick Police)

Several active water rescues have been reported throughout the area, according to WJLA. Some roads are completely closed off.

The flooding and road closures have also affected area summer school programs and may delays buses, WJLA reports.

The National Weather Service says Four Mile Run creek in Alexandria rose nine feet in 30 minutes.

According to StormTracker 8 Meteorologist Matt DiNardo, those storms could bring heavy rain and some localized flooding to parts of Central Virginia Monday afternoon and evening.

The time frame for that heavy rain in the Metro Richmond area is between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Severe weather conditions are also affecting Amtrak service traveling to the DC area. Amtrak Northeast says Train 94 and 174 are stopped at Richmond.

Stay with 8News for updates.

