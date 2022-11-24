PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing after the wreck in the Occoquan area.

Virginia Department of Transportation

Virginia State Police said an SUV and a car collided around 3:55 p.m. and that at least one person was injured.

VDOT first tweeted about the crash on I-95 South at Route 123 at 4:36 p.m. At that time, the two left lanes were closed, and VDOT indicated that someone involved in the wreck may need to be flown out. By 4:52 p.m., the helicopter had landed and all lanes were closed.

The right lane of the southbound side reopened by 5:12 p.m., but the two left lanes still were closed. VDOT told drivers they could expect delays.

A tweet at 6:35 p.m. said all lanes had reopened.