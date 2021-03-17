Here’s why some banks are holding off on processing stimulus checks until today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s been nearly a week since lawmakers signed off on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, and if you haven’t gotten your stimulus check, you’re not alone.

Wednesday, March 17 marks the official payment date for the new checks and many banks will start processing those payments today.

The IRS says some Americans could see the direct deposits as ‘pending’ or as a provisional payment in their account before then.

Nine banking and credit union groups released a statement Tuesday explaining the money coming from the IRS won’t be available to them until March 17. That’s when the automated process will begin.

They add the money for payments will be sent to to them Wednesday where they will be made available to customers.

“The IRS recently sent an initial wave of tens of millions of economic impact payments via the Automated Clearing House (ACH) system,” the statement reads. “The actual funds will be sent to the banks and credit unions on March 17, at which time funds will be made available to customers. Until that time, the funds remain with the government. While the IRS could have chosen to send the funds via Same Day ACH or provided for an earlier effective date, it chose not to do so. It is up to the sender, in this case the IRS, to decide when it wants the money to be made available and the IRS chose March 17.”

According to the association, an estimated 100 million payments are expected to arrive on March 17.

To track the status of your payment use the IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool.