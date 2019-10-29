1  of  3
Heroin found in child’s trick-or-treat bag

by: The Associated Press

(Photo courtesy 6abc.com)

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Laboratory analysis shows heroin was found in a child’s bag at a southern New Jersey trunk or treat event.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland on Monday announced it was one isolated incident, but parents should be vigilant and cautious of any suspicious looking packages.

It’s not known where the heroin came from or how it got in the bag.

The trunk or treat party was held Friday at the Shore Family Success Center in Middle Township. The center provides family support services and the event was promoted as a “fun-filled night.”

The child did not ingest the substance.

Sutherland says parents should not let their children consume any candy until it is inspected.

