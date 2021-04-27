Hickenlooper Meets With Interior Deputy Secretary Nominee, Pushes for BLM HQ to Remain in Grand Junction

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, today met with Tommy Beaudreau, who has been nominated to be deputy secretary of the Interior Department.

Hickenlooper raised several priorities with Beaudreau including the importance of keeping the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) headquarters in Grand Junction, Colo.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee oversees the Interior Department and will hold a confirmation hearing for Beaudreau on Thursday.

“Tommy is a native Westerner who cares deeply about our natural resources. We had a great conversation about public lands and the benefits of keeping BLM headquarters in the West,” said Hickenlooper. “Tommy’s previous experience at Interior will make him a valuable partner for Colorado.”

Hickenlooper supports maintaining a BLM headquarters in Grand Junction and previously secured Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s commitment to visit Colorado and maintain an open dialogue about the headquarters’ location.

The federal government and BLM manage 8.3 million acres of public lands in Colorado, nearly 36 percent of the state.