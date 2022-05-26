GREATER DMV REGION (WDVM) — As many Americans plan to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, AAA says travelers should pack their patience and their wallets.

According to AAA, an estimated 39 million Americans will be traveling this weekend. This is an 8% increase nationwide compared to Memorial Day travel in 2021. What do those numbers mean for those living in the DMV region?

AAA says residents in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. can expect to see high travel numbers and road congestion:

• Virginia will have an estimated 1 million people hitting the road

• D.C. can expect to see roughly 958,000 travelers

• Maryland can expect to see 814,000 drivers on the road

The increase in travel comes as gas prices continue to climb, but AAA says the climbing costs aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads.

WDVM spoke to AAA about tips to make the most of your gas tank during your trip. Ragina Ali, public and government affairs manager at AAA Mid-Atlantic, says customers can use apps like GasBuddy and the AAA app to find the lowest gas prices near them.

Ali says obeying the speed limit can actually help save a few cents the next time you fill up, as well.

“For those who will be taking to the roads, we’re advising them to make sure your cars are ready. Check your tire pressure, depth and tread,” said Ali. “Make sure you drive the speed limit. For every five miles per hour one drives over 60 miles per hour, it’s equivalent to spending 15 cents per gallon.”

Here are the latest gas prices as of 5/26:

National average: $4.60/gal

Virginia: $4.45/gal

Maryland: $4.59/gal

D.C.: $4.84/gal

AAA expects to come to the rescue of an estimated 388,000 motorists this weekend.