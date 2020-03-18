Hiker finds old military bomb in lava field: “I was scared and thrilled at the same”

(CNN) — A hiker on a volcano in Hawaii came upon what he calls “the discovery of a lifetime” last month.

“People will find a little mortar round or a grenade. I found a 600-pound bomb,” said the hiker, Kawika Singson.

Singson served in the Armed Forced and used to work with explosives so he said he immediately he was looking at the end of a rusted military bomb sticking out of an old lava flow.

“Half of the bomb was embedded in the lava and I was thinking ok where is the other half,” he said.

The hiking enthusiast said he then carefully climbed below and found a small lava tube. Singson said he found another bomb just 50 feet away.

“I went in it and that’s when it really hit me. I said oh my God, I saw the front end of the bomb sticking out of the ceiling of the lava tube. The bomb was fully intact,” Singson said.

Seeing it hadn’t exploded, he got out of there fast.

Singson believes the bombs were dropped about 80 years ago. In December 1935, the Army dropped 20, 600-pound demolition bombs on an erupting Mauna Loa in hopes of diverting the lava flows that were moving fast towards the town of Hilo. The military used that strategy again in 1942.

“I counted 8 bomb craters, bombs that hit the ground and exploded,” Singson said. “And I found two bombs so there was a total of 10 bombs within a 100-yard radius.”

The adventurer said he’s come across some unusual finds during his 30 years of hiking lava fields, but this one tops them all.

“First of all I was scared and thrilled at the same time because I knew the gravity of what I had just found,” He said.

Singson said he called the Department of Land and Natural Resources and gave officials the GPS coordinates to the site. The department said teams are working with the military to coordinate a plan to dispose of the suspected ordnance.