1  of  5
Breaking News
Heavy police presence reported near Midlothian Walmart Driver accused of striking pedestrian outside Colonial Heights restaurant charged with involuntary manslaughter Person dies in I-95 crash involving tractor-trailer near Prince George County Chesterfield Police search for missing man last seen walking home Monday night Chesterfield and Petersburg crews help fight Colonial Heights house fire

House Judiciary Committee sets Dec. 4 impeachment hearing

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump listens during an event to sign an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee is set to take over the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump next week, scheduling a Dec. 4 hearing on the question of “high crimes and misdemeanors” set out in the Constitution.

The hearing will feature legal experts who will examine the constitutional grounds for impeachment, according to Democratic aides who discussed the schedule on condition of anonymity before any announcement.

The Judiciary hearing will come as the House intelligence committee is expected to submit a report compiling evidence of the committee’s probe on President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. The intelligence panel held two weeks of impeachment hearings this month examining Trump’s repeated requests for Ukraine to investigate Democrats as the U.S. withheld military aid to the Eastern European country.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events