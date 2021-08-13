How to care for your pets in the heat

A pet dog peeps from a car window as its master went shopping during relaxation hours of a lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus in Kolkata, India, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

(WRIC) — During Summer the main concern is how to care for your pets during hot weather conditions. First and foremost, if it is too hot for you, it is too hot for your pets.

Do not leave your pets in the car, always remember to double-check when you leave your vehicle. It does not matter if you crack a window or not, always reframe from leaving your pets in the car especially during hot weather conditions.

For people who are concerned about walking their dogs during the hot months, a rule of thumb is that asphalt in 77 degree weather with clear and sunny skies can rise to 125 degree temperatures which can burn your pets’ paws. If temperatures are 87 degrees or higher that spells big trouble for pets outdoors, sun or not.

Listen to your pets, if they may seem uncomfortable outdoors or constantly trying to sit down, it is too hot for them to be outdoors.

Always make sure your pets have plenty of water and shade and humidity can also raise an issue for pets. Although temperatures may be low, humidity can cause your pets to become dehydrated quickly so it is always good to have a water source for your pets.

Another tip is to put the back of your hand on the pavement for 10 seconds to gauge if it is too hot for your pet. If it is uncomfortable for you then it is uncomfortable for your pet.

Recommendations for walking times would be early in the morning just as the sun may be rising or later in the day as the sun has set. You want to avoid peak heating times during the day where the heat really starts building and hitting the daytime high from 12 to 3 p.m. After 3 p.m. temperatures will slowly fall as the sun sets typically.