How to return holiday gifts without the hassle

by: WFXR Newsroom

(WRIC/WFXR) — Not every holiday gift can be a slam dunk, which is why we’ve created this list on how to make the most out of store return policies.

  • Make sure to keep your purchase or gift receipt handy when making a return. Not only does it speed up the process, but it can make the difference between receiving the full value of the purchase and only receiving store credit or a gift card. Also, a form of identification may be necessary to complete refunds or returns.
  • Check if the retailer is an online outlet and/or a brick-and-mortar store. Returning online purchases may seem more convenient, but consumers would be responsible for shipping fees.
  • Do not be scared off by “all sales final” policies. If an item is defective or not represented accurately to consumers, merchants are required to give a refund. However, merchants can still refuse refunds based on incorrect sizes, colors, etc.
  • Do not remove tags or open seals. If an item appears used or opened, stores might not accept the return.
  • Look up the store’s deadline for making returns or exchanges. Holiday purchases tend to have extended deadlines — which means you can avoid long lines by waiting until post-Christmas sales wrap up — but still try to make any returns as soon as possible.

