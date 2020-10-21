How to stay safe: CDC guidelines for traveling during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is raising the alarm on the importance of mask-wearing after seeing an increase in transmission from people traveling.
The CDC said travel continues to lead to the international spread of the virus and with the holiday season approaching, a lot of people may be planning on hitting the road to see loved ones.
The agency released new guidelines.
If you plan on taking a trip, experts “strongly recommend” that you wear a mask on airplanes, buses, trains, taxis, or any other mode of transportation. This applies to both passengers, workers and anyone over the age of two.
The CDC says that traveling can increase a person’s chance of getting COVID-19 because travelers are often in close contact with others, sometimes for long periods of time and are exposed to frequently touched surfaces. Safety measures like social distancing can also be challenging.
Despite the new guidelines, the CDC still said that people are the safest when at home.
