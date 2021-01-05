How to track your second stimulus payment

Due to the coronavirus the department of treasury is issuing to US citizens economic impact payments known as a stimulus check or tax refund concept.

(WRIC) — The Internal Revenue Service is urging people to track their stimulus check online rather than calling the agency.

The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing a second round of Economic Impact Payments, often referred to as stimulus payments, last week. Some people received their money before the scheduled payment date of January 4 while others are still refreshing their accounts.

According to the IRS, paper checks have also started going out and will continue to be sent through January. Some people will also be mailed debit cards, so keep an eye out for your mail.

To check the status of your payment you can use the Get My Payment tool, available in English and Spanish.