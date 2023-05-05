RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla — the United Kingdom’s first in nearly 70 years — is happening tomorrow.

For fans of the British Royal Family in the United States who won’t be able to watch the festivities in person, 8News has a solution.

The coronation will be streamed live on wric.com from 6 a.m. local time to the conclusion of the coronation at 10 a.m. local time.

This is the first coronation in the United Kingdom since Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, took the throne 70 years ago in June 1953. Elizabeth’s coronation was the first one in the history of the British monarchy to be televised live.