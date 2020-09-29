How TSA agents are adapting amid a pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While people may not be traveling as much due to the travel advisory, some major American airports are making sure airports are safe for passengers by implementing a new COVID-19 testing system.

Elmira Corning Regional Airport is not currently on a list for the new COVID-19 testing system; however, 18 News spoke with a TSA spokesperson about some tips TSA advises weary passengers, hoping to fly, feel safe.

“Instead of removing things from your pockets and putting them directly into a bin, what we recommend is to take the out of your pockets, and put them into your carry-on bag. That means fewer touchpoints, so whether that means you have tissues, lip balm, or your wallet or keys, your cell phone in your pocket, it’s best to put those items directly into your carry-on bag,” said Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for TSA.

If a passenger is going through a TSA checkpoint and is getting patted down, Farbstein also says they can politely ask the agent to change gloves, to ensure their safety.

LATEST HEADLINES: