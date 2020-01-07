How you can help victims of Australia’s devastating wildfires

Firefighters drag a hose to battle a fire near Bendalong, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands were urged to flee before hot, windy weather worsens Australia’s devastating wildfires. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

(WRIC) — The devastating wildfires in Australia have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for the country’s annual wildfire season. So far, the blazes have killed 25 people, destroyed 2,000 homes and scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland.

The fires have exacted a grisly toll on the country’s wildlife, with carcasses of kangaroos littering the sides of roadways. Hundreds of millions of wild animals are believed to have been killed in the blazes, along with thousands of livestock.

The first hints of the financial toll from the disaster began to emerge Tuesday. The Insurance Council of Australia said the estimated damage bill had doubled in two days, with insurance claims reaching 700 million Australian dollars ($485 million).

On Tuesday, 130 fires were still burning across New South Wales, around 50 of which were uncontrolled.

Here’s how YOU can help:

Helping wildlife

Donate to WIRES , an Australian wildlife rescue nonprofit that is rescuing and caring for thousands of sick, injured and orphaned native animals.

, an Australian wildlife rescue nonprofit that is rescuing and caring for thousands of sick, injured and orphaned native animals. Give to these verified GoFundMe accounts set up for Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

Checking in on loved ones

If you’re looking for a way to make sure your family and friends in Australia are safe, you can do so by Facebook’s Safety Check. The social media platform activated the safety check so residents and can alert loved ones about their safety status.

8News will continue to look for other ways you can help. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

