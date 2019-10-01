Hundreds attend Florida funeral of veteran with no family

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of people showed up to a veteran’s funeral in Sarasota after learning the man had no family.

Edward K. Pearson passed August 31. He was 80 years old.

HONORING A HERO! Look at that crowd! Hundreds are gathering in Sarasota to honor a veteran who died without any family. At this point, there’s still 30 min before the service starts! https://t.co/aX2lg4Uumj pic.twitter.com/BGXyQzrCKS — John Rogers (@WFLAJohn) October 1, 2019

Because Pearson had no immediate family to come to his funeral, the public is welcome to attend.

His public service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

The cemetery is located at 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota.

LATEST STORIES: