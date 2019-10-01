1  of  2
Breaking News
First vaping-related death confirmed in Virginia Investigation ordered into whether program exposed disabled Virginia residents’ info

Hundreds attend Florida funeral of veteran with no family

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of people showed up to a veteran’s funeral in Sarasota after learning the man had no family.

Edward K. Pearson passed August 31. He was 80 years old.

Because Pearson had no immediate family to come to his funeral, the public is welcome to attend.

His public service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

The cemetery is located at 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events