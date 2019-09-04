Hurricane Dorian latest: What you should know as the storm moves

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest on Hurricane Dorian

Thirty Virginia National Guard troops will head to the Eastern Shore and Hampton Roads areas Thursday amid concerns of Hurricane Dorian’s potential impact in southeastern Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Monday in order to assure those in need will be given the proper assistance.

“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia,” Northam said.

The National Guard will use Wednesday to prepare for possible missions, which “include high water transportation using Humvees and light/medium tactical trucks and debris reduction using chain saws,” according to the VNG.

“It is very important that we get our personnel and equipment staged and ready at the right locations before the severe weather hits so we are able to rapidly respond if needed,” Brig. Gen. James Ring, Virginia National Guard director of the joint the staff, said in a statement.

How locals can track and prep for Dorian:

As Virginians prepare for the potential impact of Dorian, a call for a widespread evacuation is not expected at this time. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced Thursday that there are no plans for a state-level evacuation:

VA emergency officials and local emergency managers have looked at the latest meteorological data & updates from the NHC on Hurricane Dorian. In consideration of this information & the timing of the storm, no widespread evacuation order is expected for this storm in coastal VA. pic.twitter.com/Rp2lSdsR8C — VDEM (@VDEM) September 4, 2019

“I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian,” the governor continued. “I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well.”

Dorian’s impact on the Bahamas:

This aerial photo provided by Medic Corps, shows the destruction brought by Hurricane Dorian on Man-o-War Cay, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept.3, 2019. Relief officials reported scenes of utter ruin in parts of the Bahamas and rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the islands. (Medic Corps via AP)

Hurricane Dorian “decimated” parts of the Bahamas over the last few days, according to its prime minister, as the now Category 2 hurricane begins to travel along the U.S. East coast.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis confirmed Tuesday night that at least 7 people were killed during the storm, but the death toll could soon rise.

“We are in the midst of one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history,” Minnis said.

A local view of Hurricane Dorian:

Dorian is expected to impact Virginia late Thursday through Friday. Clouds and rain will develop by Thursday afternoon, the StormTracker 8 team says, with winds picking up along the coast and southeastern part of the Commonwealth.











These projected winds could create a storm surge throughout the Chesapeake Bay, which would bring low lying flooding to the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.