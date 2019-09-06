Breaking News
Chesterfield woman dies in vehicle crash
Closings
Hurricane Dorian: Pictures and videos across southeast Virginia, North Carolina

by: , The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Category 1 Hurricane Dorian lashed communities on the Outer Banks with rain and surging seawater as it hugged the islands that stick out from the Eastern Seaboard like the side-view mirror on a car. Rising waters coursed into the main floors of elevated homes and smacked them with floating debris.

Around midmorning, the eye of the storm came ashore at Cape Hatteras, Dorian’s first landfall on the U.S. mainland.

Below are pictures and videos from Friday morning across the hard-hit areas in North Carolina and southeast Virginia.

WATCH LIVE: Delaney Hall 8News is live from Stingray Point in Deltaville with the latest on conditions.

Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Friday, September 6, 2019

WATCH LIVE: Delaney Hall 8News is live in Urbanna tracking Hurricane Dorian conditions.

Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Friday, September 6, 2019

Posted by Nancy Wraith Wells on Friday, September 6, 2019

This is not what I meant when I wanted a tea shop on the water 😂

Posted by Moonraker Tea Shop on Friday, September 6, 2019

Southeast Virginia is feeling some of the impact from Hurricane Dorian. Basil John – Channel 8 News is in Wakefield with a look at conditions.

Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Friday, September 6, 2019

Hurricane Dorian is starting to make its impact felt in Virginia. Nick Conigliaro 8News is live from Virginia Beach with how conditions are looking.

Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Friday, September 6, 2019

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

