Hurricane Dorian: Pictures and videos across southeast Virginia, North Carolina

Category 1 Hurricane Dorian lashed communities on the Outer Banks with rain and surging seawater as it hugged the islands that stick out from the Eastern Seaboard like the side-view mirror on a car. Rising waters coursed into the main floors of elevated homes and smacked them with floating debris.

Around midmorning, the eye of the storm came ashore at Cape Hatteras, Dorian’s first landfall on the U.S. mainland.

Below are pictures and videos from Friday morning across the hard-hit areas in North Carolina and southeast Virginia.

Check out this video from Horner's Beach, VA. Are you seeing the impacts of #Dorian? DM us your pictures/videos. #hurricanedorian #virginia #category1 Stay up to date with @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/NuDrIYktwT — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) September 6, 2019

Made it to Stingray Point in Deltaville. Conditions are brutal. STRONG wind gusts and heavy rain. Check out the white caps coming from the Chesapeake Bay ⬇️ @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/ebNSzllwfe — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) September 6, 2019

The number of line trucks just keeps growing. Hundreds are piled into the Richmond Raceway as linemen gear up to help restore power in Hurricane Dorian. @8news stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/bJ1UoRYSdJ — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) September 6, 2019

Remember that Jeep abandoned in Myrtle Beach? It's been rescued! (📹: Myrtle Beach Police Department) #Dorian pic.twitter.com/6dzjihnkNq — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) September 6, 2019

STORM ARRIVES: We’re beginning to feel the effects of #Dorian on the Eastern Shore. All night and into today, @VaNationalGuard soldiers have been monitoring the radios to see if they need to respond with aid to neighboring towns.



FULL STORY ➡️ https://t.co/QF7hp59Odc pic.twitter.com/KzCxW5biaq — Sara McCloskey (@Sara8News) September 6, 2019

Hundreds of linemen are getting ready to head out to Southeast Virginia and North Carolina to help restore power. Dominion's Command Center is staged at the Richmond Raceway @8news pic.twitter.com/IXvwawsTOr — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) September 6, 2019

We may not being seeing the brunt of the storm in Metro Richmond, but Virginia Beach, where @NConigliaroNews and Deltaville where @DelaneyHallTV is are getting pounded. #RVA #RVAWX #8News pic.twitter.com/I4CO2D3z5S — Matt DiNardo (@MattDiNardo) September 6, 2019

We are seeing a lot of rain at the Richmond International Airport. No flights have been cancelled at this time @8news pic.twitter.com/9vxEPCBQ5q — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) September 6, 2019

TRACKING DORIAN: We’ve spoken with some locals at Urbanna Town Marina, and this is LOW TIDE. A local says by the end of the day at HIGH tide, this entire dock could be submerged in water. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/kbP948ygdv — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) September 6, 2019

Wind and rain has been consistent in #Wakefield since 5:30 this morning. Southeastern Virginia is feeling some impact from #HurricaneDorian @8NEWS #storm pic.twitter.com/i8UJjBFVpY — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) September 6, 2019

"It's pelleting! I can't even open my right eye." @NConigliaroNews on Good Morning Richmond, in Virginia Beach, describing the wind and the rain and the sand that is blasting him. #RVA #RVAWX #8News pic.twitter.com/RzCzUV96h4 — Matt DiNardo (@MattDiNardo) September 6, 2019

I’m up on 64 between South Nags Head and Manteo and trucks are coming by us to presumably help remove sand. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/8yBeQYM9Fb — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) September 6, 2019

Power lines just came down on 64 heading to Manteo. We were there and the lines were popping. Transformer exploded. Photographer Rob Rizzo and I jumped in the car as quickly as we could. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/gD49CbcW8u — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) September 6, 2019

Hatteras update: Serious sound side flooding, many areas of road covered with sand and water. While there are no reports of structural damage at this hour, residents are STRONGLY advised to remain off the roads until crews are able to assess conditions. #Dorian #ncwx pic.twitter.com/h0HTsnhgXv — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) September 6, 2019

“This is not what I meant when I said I wanted a tea shop on the water.” -Owner of Moonraker Tea Shop in Ocracoke

"This is not what I meant when I said I wanted a tea shop on the water." -Owner of Moonraker Tea Shop in Ocracoke

TIRES?! It looks like we had a couple tires wash up on shore here in Atlantic Beach. @wnct9 #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/XDkr4dOrVH — Dillon Huffman (@DillonHuffmanTV) September 6, 2019

This is an example of why you should take it slow on the roads this morning if you have to drive… @VSPPIO says the driver of this car was traveling too fast for the conditions and ran off the road. Happened on 264 West around Lynnhaven in VB @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/0PvUPSpOKP — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) September 6, 2019

Ocracoke Island now. Rapidly rising water due to storm surge off the Pamlico Sound. Seek higher ground immediately, Ocracoke Island, Hatteras Village, etc.

Ocracoke Island now. Rapidly rising water due to storm surge off the Pamlico Sound. Seek higher ground immediately, Ocracoke Island, Hatteras Village, etc.

We're getting some pictures and videos of the severe flooding due to storm surge on the Outer Banks. This is Ocracoke, NC. Our hearts go out to ALL impacted by #Dorian. #nws pic.twitter.com/OAVxjJkUjj — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 6, 2019

WATCH LIVE: Delaney Hall 8News is live from Stingray Point in Deltaville with the latest on conditions. Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Friday, September 6, 2019

WATCH LIVE: Delaney Hall 8News is live in Urbanna tracking Hurricane Dorian conditions. Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Friday, September 6, 2019

Posted by Nancy Wraith Wells on Friday, September 6, 2019

This is not what I meant when I wanted a tea shop on the water 😂 Posted by Moonraker Tea Shop on Friday, September 6, 2019

Southeast Virginia is feeling some of the impact from Hurricane Dorian. Basil John – Channel 8 News is in Wakefield with a look at conditions. Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Friday, September 6, 2019

Hurricane Dorian is starting to make its impact felt in Virginia. Nick Conigliaro 8News is live from Virginia Beach with how conditions are looking. Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Friday, September 6, 2019

