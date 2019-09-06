Hurricane Dorian: Pictures and videos across southeast Virginia, North Carolina

Category 1 Hurricane Dorian lashed communities on the Outer Banks with rain and surging seawater as it hugged the islands that stick out from the Eastern Seaboard like the side-view mirror on a car. Rising waters coursed into the main floors of elevated homes and smacked them with floating debris.
Around midmorning, the eye of the storm came ashore at Cape Hatteras, Dorian’s first landfall on the U.S. mainland.
Below are pictures and videos from Friday morning across the hard-hit areas in North Carolina and southeast Virginia.
