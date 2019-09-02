Live Now
Hurricane Dorian: Prime minister of the Bahamas reports fatalities

by: The Associated Press

McLEAN’S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (AP) —  Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis says at least five people have died in the Abaco Islands as Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the region as a Category 4 storm.

Minnis said Monday that there are also people in nearby Great Bahama island who are in serious distress. He said rescue crews will respond to calls for help as soon as weather conditions allow.

He said many homes and buildings have been severely damaged or destroyed.

He said: “We are in the midst of a historic tragedy.”

The storm remained stationary over Grand Bahama late Monday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (233 kph).

