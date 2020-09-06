Hurricane Laura death toll in Louisiana rises to 25

HOLLY BEACH, LA – AUGUST 27: A damaged travel trailer sits among flood water after Hurricane Laura passed through the area August 27, 2020 in Holly Beach, Louisiana. Hurricane Laura came ashore bringing rain and high winds to the South East region of the state causing extensive damage to the area. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials have reported two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the storm’s total death toll in the state to 25.

The Louisiana Department of Health said Saturday that a 52-year-old Grant Parish man died of a heat-related illness while removing storm debris. A 25-year-old man in Natchitoches Parish died of electrocution after coming into direct contact with a power line. The Health Department said he was resuscitated at the time but later died. The coroner has confirmed this death was storm-related.

The Category 4 storm roared ashore in southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27. Five deaths in Texas were also attributed to the storm.

