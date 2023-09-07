TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Lee whipped through open waters on Thursday as forecasters warned it could become the first Category 5 storm of the Atlantic season.

Lee was not expected to make landfall while on a projected path that will take it near the northeast Caribbean, although forecasters said tropical storm conditions are possible on some islands. Meteorologists said it was too early to provide details on potential rainfall and wind gusts.

Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and will continue in that direction through Friday. The storm is located about 965 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm’s winds are near 80 mph, with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

“The environment around the cyclone looks ideal for rapid intensification,” the NHC said.

“While Hurricane Lee’s strength remained unchanged overnight, it is expected to start intensifying today. It could be a major hurricane as soon as tomorrow,” WFLA meteorologist Leigh Spann said Thursday. “The short-term forecast takes the system north of the Caribbean Islands, but the critical turn to the north is still days away. Until it makes that turn to the north, anyone along the east coast of the U.S. should stay aware.”

Life-threatening surf was expected to hit the Lesser Antilles on Friday and reach the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Bermuda this weekend, the center said.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and peaks in September.

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration in August forecasted between 14 to 21 named storms this season, with six to 11 of them expected to become hurricanes, and of those, two to five possibly developing into major hurricanes.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Jova churned through open waters far from Mexico’s southwest coast as a Category 5 storm. It posed no threat to land.

It was located some 535 miles (860 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) with winds up to 160 mph (260 kph). The storm is expected to weaken starting late Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.