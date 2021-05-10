Hurricane season approaching, now’s the time to be prepared

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Summer is right around the corner, and with that so is hurricane season.

The National Weather Service is going to start tracking tropical storms next weekend, half a month before hurricane season officially starts.

Home Depot spokesperson Dave White says some things to think about having on hand include bottled water, gasoline, first aid kits, flashlights and batteries.

“Here in the southeast, we get a lot of severe thunderstorms and severe weather, and a lot of these basics, you can have on hand at any time, ready to go just in case,” he said.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 until November 30. Virginia officials say this year’s Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be more active than usual.