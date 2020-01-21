Husky with ‘weird’ eyes finds forever home after being abandoned by breeder who couldn’t sell her

MATAWAN, N.J. (WTNH) — A Siberian husky that was surrendered to a shelter in New Jersey because she was unsellable has found her forever home.

According to Husky House, 4-year-old Jubilee was dropped off at the shelter by a breeder who couldn’t sell her because she was “weird-looking.”

That “weird” look the breeder was talking about was Jubilee’s eyelid deformity that makes it appear as if she’s always surprised.

Husky House posted photos of the pup to Facebook saying in part: “I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog… Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty.”

The photos went viral, causing Jubilee to gain the love of thousands, and ultimately, her forever home.

She was adopted by previous Husky House adopters and even got some fur-siblings.

LATEST STORIES: