‘I am just a man’: Lyft driver explains why he inappropriately touched female rider: deputies

by: WFLA Newsroom

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Lyft driver was arrested after he inappropriately touched a female rider, deputies said.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said Juan Carlos Nunez-Sarmiento picked up a woman in New Port Richey June 4 and inappropriately touched her during the ride, after being asked several times to stop.

The victim told detectives the 44-year-old eventually pulled over and continued to touch her on various parts of her body, prompting her to flee the vehicle.

When Nunez-Sarmiento was asked why he did what he did, he reportedly told detectives, “I am just a man.”

Nunez-Sarmiento was arrested Friday, August 16 and charged with battery.

