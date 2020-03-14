Iditarod champion spreads mother’s ashes during competition

(CNN Newsource) — Lance Mackey is a four-time champion of the Iditarod, an Alaskan dog sled race. However, this time the race is about more than the competition — he’s using it to honor his mother Kathy who passed away last April.

Mackey will be spreading his mother’s ashes during the race. He’s also carrying mentors around his neck, like the remains of his leader dog Larry, and his mother’s wedding ring.

“I got beautiful leaders, but Larry is my leader, I’ll ask him for guidance until I run out of trail, and this is my mom’s … mother’s ring,” Mackey said. “They’ll be buried with me.”

Macky had a long list of struggles over the years and his relationship with his mother was essential for him.

“My mom was always there, even when she wasn’t there,” he said.

He added he’s found a whole new sensitive side, a change he credits to his mom and to young children.

“I couldn’t be more satisfied right now,” Mackey said.

He said his mom was always humble and never wanted recognition. Now, she’s traveling with her son.

“I felt her tap me on the shoulder … heard her voice I thought she was standing right beside me. I’m happy to have her along for the ride,” he said.

