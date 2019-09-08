Illinois man in coma after being hit in head with bowling ball

(CNN) — An Illinois man is in a medically-induced coma following a brawl at a bowling alley where he was hit in the head by a thrown bowling ball.

28-year-old Damante Williams was at a promotional night at Cicero’s Town Hall Bowl Wednesday when a fight broke out.

According to Williams’ mother, the fight stemmed from Damante accidentally bumping into someone.

“To my understanding, he didn’t even know these people, so why would you hit someone with a bowling ball in the head?” Williams’ mother, Tamekia, said.

Police say no one bothered to call 911 as the fight broke out. Someone from the bowling alley had to flag down a police car that happened to be driving by.

The owner said the fight was isolated and security was in place and handling it. That’s when Williams was hit with the bowling ball.

“And then somebody came up from behind him on the security guard was holding him and threw a bowling ball and hit his head. Just bring this person to justice,” Tamekia Williams said.

Police have released a close-up of the man in question. He allegedly left the scene in a 2018 Range Rover with Wisconsin Plates.