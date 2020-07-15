Illinois woman shot and killed by 4-year-old who found gun, police say

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot by a 4-year-old child over the weekend.

Marita Hile, 64, of Westville, Illinois, was shot around 12:30 p.m. Sunday while driving near a gas station in Tilton, Illinois, said investigators with the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers said Hile and the child, a relative of the woman, were traveling in the car when the child found a gun. The child accidentally fired the gun into the driver seat and hit Hile, according to the Champaign County coroner.

Hile crashed the car into a sign at the gas station. She was taken to an Urbana, Illinois, hospital, where officers said she died from the gunshot wound.

The incident is under investigation.

