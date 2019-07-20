‘I’m very thankful’: Mail carrier helps elderly woman get A/C

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRG/CNN) — Millions of people across the country are facing sweltering temperatures, with the majority of the country in the middle of a dangerous, potentially record-breaking heatwave.

Escaping to the AC isn’t just a nicety at this point — it can be a safety issue.

But for one woman in Kansas City, it wasn’t an option until her mail carrier stepped in.

Mail carrier Christy Zahnter began delivering mail to Lovie Weekly’s house about three weeks ago.

“I walked up to her, and when you walk up to somebody’s house, you can feel the air coming out, and I couldn’t feel the air, it was hot in her house, so I asked her, do you have air conditioning, and she said, ‘No honey, that broke years ago,” Zahnter said.

That encounter, early Wednesday morning, is what prompted Christy to spring into action.

“The minute I left her house, I went to the barbershop. I went to a couple of the other neighbors’ houses, and just told them, ‘We got to get this lady an air conditioner,” Zahnter said.

And it didn’t take long for the message to spread.

Within hours, a nearby neighbor, Rick Strunk, called his pastor at Grandview Park Presbyterian Church, who donated a window air unit left sitting in storage.

“We talked and brought the air conditioner in, and I put it in the window and installed it,” Strunk said.

It’s a community effort and kind act Lovie Weekly says she’s only seen on TV.

“I appreciate it very much, I’m very thankful,” Weekly said.

After a few rough years in and out of the hospital, Lovie says she’s happy for her new friendships and just happy to be home.

“I been in and out, back and forth all last year, 2018. This is 2019, I’m thanking God I finally made it home,” Weekly said.

Zahnter and her neighbors say they’re not done helping Weekly yet. Right now, they’re working to try and get a ramp built so she can go outside in her wheelchair.