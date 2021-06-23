Impressive video shows man free shark from fishing line at California beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KSWB) – Sink your teeth into this.

Video shows a man working to free a small great white shark from a fishing line about 2 p.m. Saturday at Tamarack State Beach in California. The video, shot by Kelly Bailey, shows the shark’s fin poking out near the shoreline as it became stuck on the line, at which point a shirtless man grabs the line and pulls the shark onto the beach.

The man, who has not been identified, is seen holding the thrashing shark by its caudal fin until another man cuts the line. He then was able to haul the shark back into the water to send it on its way.

Pretty wild scene playing out on the beach in Carlsbad, at Tamarack. Two fishermen caught a great white shark, then had to cut it loose & pull it back into the water to save it. Plenty of people nearby at the time–many of whom didn't quite realize what was lurking behind them. pic.twitter.com/2YQArpvXwq — Andrew Luria (@AndrewLuria) June 23, 2021

In an email, Bailey said she was at the beach with her family Saturday when she observed the incident.

“I was walking over towards the Jetty where my son and his cousins were exploring and I noticed a fishing line pulling from far out in the water,” she said. “I then saw a man reeling in a large marine reel and another man running towards the water with a spear. After the man was fighting to reel in what we all thought was a sport fish, [I] was told by the other man holding the spear that it was in fact a shark.”

The video shows several people gathered around the area to watch the shark be freed, including two people and a young child just as it was being reeled into shore. Nobody appeared to be hurt in the incident and the shark swam off.

Bailey said she started filming “hoping to see a big fish so I just kept it going.”

“Once it got to the beach, we all could tell it was a great white,” she said.