Independence Day celebrations can trigger veterans with PTSD

U.S. & World

by: MaryCatherine Neal

Posted: / Updated:

(WRIC) — Many Americans will be ‘ooh-ing’ and ‘ah-ing’ over fireworks this week, but not everyone celebrates the 4th of July the same way. 

Kim Wischmeyer, a Vietnam War veteran with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said fireworks often trigger combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

For Wischmeyer, something as common as closing a car door too hard can cause him to have traumatic flashbacks from battle. Fireworks are even worse.

“We need people to understand that our issues are because we’re not the same people when we left,” Wischmeyer told KMIZ. 

Many organizations like ‘Military with PTSD’ give lawn signs to combat veterans and their families around patriotic holidays to protect them and keep them safe.

If you don’t see a sign but know a veteran lives nearby, remember to ‘be courteous’ by talking to veterans around you, so they can properly prepare for local Independence Day shows.

Click HERE for a list of Richmond events involving fireworks.

