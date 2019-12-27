Indiana mom who injected fecal matter into son’s IV sentenced to prison

INDIANAPOLIS — A northwestern Indiana woman who admitted injecting fecal matter into her son’s IV tube while he was hospitalized for leukemia has been sentenced.

A Marion Superior Court judge on Thursday sentenced 44-year-old Tiffany Alberts of Wolcott to 7 years in prison followed by 5 years on probation for one count of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery. Alberts was found not guilty of attempted murder but convicted of the other charges during a bench trial in September.

Court documents say staff at Riley Hospital for Children contacted police in November 2016 after the then-15-year-old boy developed several infections and a nurse observed Alberts injecting his IV bag with an unknown substance. Alberts told police she began injecting her son with fecal matter to get him moved to a different hospital unit where she thought he would receive better treatment.

The boy’s health has since improved.

