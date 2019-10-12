Indiana State trooper dies in crash on his way to help another officer

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Indiana (WCMH) — A 27-year-old Indiana State trooper is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Friday night.

State police have identified Trooper Peter R. Stephan, 27, of Lafayette, IN, as the victim of the crash.

Stephan served with the Indiana State Police Department for four years.

A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police indicates at approximately 10:25 p.m., Stephan was traveling northbound on Old State Road 25, south of Stair Road, when his 2018 Dodge Charger police car entered a curve, according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

For an undetermined reason, the vehicle left the east side of the roadway, rolled at least one time and struck a utility pole, officials said.

Stephan was going to help another trooper who had called for assistance in Americus prior to the crash.

Stephan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stephan is survived by his wife and six-month-old daughter.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

Indiana State Police tweeted that the department is mourning the loss of Stephan and asked others to keep Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers in their thoughts and prayers.