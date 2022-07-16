MEXICO CITY (WRIC) — One of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, the infamous drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero, was arrested on Friday after more than three decades on the run.

Caro-Quintero was wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985.

Friday’s arrest was not without incident; 14 Mexican marines were killed and another was injured when a navy Blackhawk helicopter crashed during the operation. The crash remains under investigation as the navy says it appeared to be an accident.

“There is no hiding place for anyone who kidnaps, tortures, and murders American law enforcement,” said United State Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “We are deeply grateful to Mexican authorities for their capture and arrest of Rafael Caro-Quintero. Today’s arrest is the culmination of tireless work by DEA and their Mexican partners to bring Caro-Quintero to justice for his alleged crimes, including the torture and execution of DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. We will be seeking his immediate extradition to the United States so he can be tried for these crimes in the very justice system Special Agent Camarena died defending.”

Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, has been captured, authorities confirmed Friday. (FBI via AP, File)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.