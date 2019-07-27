Infant twins found dead after allegedly being left in car, father charged

BRONX, New York (CNN NEWSOURCE) – 1-year-old twins died Friday after their father allegedly left them in a car for eight hours in New York City.

According to the New York Police Department, their 39-year-old father Juan Rodriguez, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminal negligent homicide.

Police say the father dropped one of his children, a 3-year-old at a home in Westchester and then proceeded to his job at the VA medical center in the Bronx.

Investigators say his twins a girl Marizza and her brother Phoenix, were strapped in car seats in the back

Temperatures in New York reached 86 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service.