Inspiration4: Final crew members for all-civilian flight to space announced

A photo of the Inspiration4 crew. (Inspiration4)

(NEXSTAR) – An entrepreneur, a billionaire, a cancer survivor and an Air Force veteran have been selected as the crew members for Inspiration4’s all-civilian flight to space — the first of its kind to ever be embarked upon.

Jared Isaacman, a billionaire businessman and accomplished jet pilot, will serve as the flight’s commander.

He’ll be joined in space by Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor and physician’s assistant at the hospital that saved her life; Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace industry employee at Lockheed Martin; and Dr. Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old entrepreneur, educator and trained pilot who won a competition to secure a seat on the flight.

The four crew members represent four different values: leadership, hope, generosity and prosperity.

The first all-civilian mission to space will raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to a press release.

After the crew members receive commercial flight training, the mission will leave Earth from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A and travel “across a low earth orbit on a multi-day journey.”

The launch date is targeted for no earlier than Sept. 15.

