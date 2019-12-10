Inventor of UPC barcode dies at 94

RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN/WFLA) — The man who invented the universal product code that appears on nearly every product sold worldwide has died at the age of 94.

George J. Laurer passed away Thursday night in his North Carolina home, according to his obituary.

Laurer was a groundbreaking engineer who worked for the tech company IBM for 30 years.

He was also a veteran who served in the army during World War II.

When Laurer created the UPC, it was initially for justa group of grocery stores. But his invention took off.