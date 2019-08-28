Invisible ink stamps could help identify gropers in crowded places

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Japanese inventors have created a stamp to stop groping in crowded areas. The idea came after seeing discussions on social media.

The stamp allows victims of harassment to mark their assailants with invisible ink. The mark is in the shape of a hand and shows up under certain types of light.

Women in Japan have long looked for ways to stop sexual harassment on crowded trains and public transportation known as “chikan.”

The company hopes the stamp will act as a deterrent to would-be attackers.

A test-run of a stamp prototype sold out in less than 30 minutes online.

